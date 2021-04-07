Petra Vlhova, coach issue statement: ‘Our doors are different’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Petra Vlhova and coach Livio Magoni issued a joint statement that appears to signal the end of their working relationship, three weeks after Vlhova became the first Slovakian to win Alpine skiing’s biggest annual prize, the World Cup overall title.

“It was a long and rocky road towards what we all so desperately wanted,” was posted on Vlhova’s social media. “Eventually, the dream came true and I hold a Big globe in my hands.

“Amazing 5 years with you Livio, during which I learned a lot. I am immensely grateful for your time, your infinite energy, perfectionism and the hope you have constantly placed in me. One door is closing, and a thousand more are opening and we just have to choose those that are right for us. For this time, our doors are different.”

The Italian Magoni helped Vlhova go from a teenage world junior champion to become Mikaela Shiffrin‘s primary rival and now the world’s top-ranked female skier.

After Vlhova won the World Cup overall in late March, Magoni apologized to Slovakian media for comments he made in an interview with an Italian newspaper, which included contrasting Vlhova to the styles of his former superstar pupil, retired Slovenian Tina Maze, and active star Italian skiers. (SkiRacing.com has a translated synopsis here.)

“We arrived at the top, on top of that mountain that 5 years ago was very high, with many sweet satisfactions in the middle, all obtained with great sacrifices,” Magoni said, according to Tuesday’s social media post. “Sorry for all my mistakes in these 5 years, but I guarantee you that I have put and given everything I had for this experience.”

