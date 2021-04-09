Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aimee Boorman, who coached Simone Biles from age 7 through the Rio Olympics, is now an assistant coach with the Netherlands women’s gymnastics team.

The federation announced its Olympic staff on Friday.

After the Rio Olympics, Biles took a year off from gymnastics. Boorman moved from Texas to Florida to become executive director of women’s gymnastics and elite coordinator at EVO Athletics in Sarasota.

Biles returned to training 2017, still at her family’s gym outside Houston, under new coaches, Cecile and Laurent Landi.

Boorman joins a Dutch program that surged in recent years. In 2016, it qualified a full women’s team for the Olympics for the first time since 1976. It did so again for the Tokyo Games by placing sixth at the 2019 World Championships, its best finish since 2001.

The Netherlands also has the reigning Olympic champion on balance beam, Sanne Wevers, the only woman to win gold over Biles in a final in Rio.

Wevers’ best beam finish at the world championships since Rio was seventh in 2018. Biles is the reigning world champion, looking to claim the gold medal that eluded her in 2016.

