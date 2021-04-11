Men’s curling world championship to finish Sunday after coronavirus pause

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The world men’s curling championship will resume Sunday after a one-day pause due to positive coronavirus tests within the Calgary bubble.

The first game pits the U.S. against Switzerland at 1 p.m. ET for a place in the semifinals against Russia. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.

Later, two semifinal games start at 6 p.m., then both medal games simultaneously at 11 p.m.

There were four positive tests, including one involving a curler on a playoff team who later tested negative, is vaccinated and was allowed to return to competition. Testing of close contacts all came back negative.

The U.S. rink that includes three members of the 2018 Olympic champion team (John Shuster, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner) qualified a 2022 Olympic quota spot for the country by reaching the six-team playoffs.

The team that will represent the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Games will be determined at an Olympic Trials in the autumn.

The U.S. has made the playoff round at six consecutive Olympics and world championships, with Shuster skipping five of those teams. The U.S.’ last medal at men’s worlds was a bronze in 2016.

