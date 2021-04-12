2021 World Team Trophy figure skating TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nathan Chen and Yuzuru Hanyu compete one last time this season, but this time it’s for their countries at World Team Trophy, live on Peacock Premium this week from Osaka, Japan.

Similar to the Olympic team event (but not the same), skaters’ placements in short and long programs in all four disciplines determine overall point totals for their countries. Each nation has two singles skaters per gender, one pairs’ team and one ice dance couple.

The U.S. won the last title in 2019, but Russia is the favorite, boasting reigning world champions in women’s singles, pairs and ice dance.

The U.S. is led by the three-time world champion Chen and fourth-place world championships finisher Karen Chen (no relation).

Its roster also includes 2014 Olympian Jason Brown, 2018 Olympian Bradie Tennell, pairs’ national champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier and Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, the U.S.’ No. 3 ice dance couple.

2021 World Team Trophy broadcast schedule

*Delayed broadcast