In a first, Mike Tirico will host NBC Olympics’ primetime coverage outside in Tokyo this summer.

Tirico, in his second Olympics as primetime host (and first Summer Games), will anchor shows from a fifth-floor deck with a panoramic view of the Tokyo skyline, highlighted by the Rainbow Bridge.

In Rio in 2016, Tirico was a daytime host from an open-air set on Copacabana Beach.

But this will be the first time that the NBC Olympics primetime host will anchor outdoors. NBC’s first Olympics was the 1964 Tokyo Games.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony is in 101 days on July 23, with non-medal competition starting two days before that. NBC airs its first-ever live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony as part of unprecedented daylong network coverage of the first Friday of an Olympics.

With Tokyo 13 hours ahead of New York, Tirico will host primetime in Japan’s morning and afternoon sunshine.

