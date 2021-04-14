Which U.S. athletes are qualified for the Tokyo Olympics?

While we wait and see if Simone Biles, Noah Lyles and Katie Ledecky qualify for Team USA at their Olympic Trials, many other athletes have clinched their spots at the Tokyo Games.
In all, 115 athletes have so far qualified for the U.S. Olympic team, which should be more than 500 total athletes come the July 23 Opening Ceremony.
Many of the qualified athletes needed to be re-confirmed by the their national governing body and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee following the Olympic postponement to 2021. But there are no signs that any of their spots are in jeopardy.
That in mind, U.S. athletes qualified so far:
Beach Volleyball (2)
Alix Klineman
April Ross
Canoe-Kayak (1)
Nevin Harrison
Cycling (2)
Chloé Dygert
Hannah Roberts
Fencing (19)
Jackie Dubrovich
Kat Holmes
Courtney Hurley
Kelley Hurley
Lee Kiefer
Sabrina Massialas
Nicole Ross
Eliza Stone
Anna van Brummen
Mariel Zagunis
Eli Dershwitz
Daryl Homer
Jake Hoyle
Race Imboden
Nick Itkin
Alexander Massialas
Curtis McDowald
Gerek Meinhardt
Yeisser Ramirez
Gymnastics (1)
Jade Carey
Karate (1)
Sakura Kokumai
Modern Pentathlon (2)
Samantha Achterberg
Amro Elgeziry
Rowing (1)
Kara Kohler
Sailing (13)
Nikki Barnes
Lara Dallman-Weiss
Farrah Hall
Paige Railey
Stephanie Roble
Maggie Shea
Anna Weis
Charlie Buckingham
Riley Gibbs
Dave Hughes
Stu McNay
Luke Muller
Pedro Pascual
Shooting (17)
Madelynn Bernau
Kayle Browning
Amber English
Alexis Lagan
Austen Smith
Mary Tucker
Sandra Uptagrafft
Ali Weisz
Brian Burrows
James Hall
Vincent Hancock
Phillip Jungman
Lucas Kozeniesky
Derrick Mein
Nick Mowrer
Keith Sanderson
Will Shaner
Softball (15)
Monica Abbott
Ali Aguilar
Valerie Arioto
Ally Carda
Amanda Chidester
Rachel Garcia
Haylie McCleney
Michelle Moultrie
Dejah Mulipola
Aubree Munro
Bubba Nickles
Cat Osterman
Janie Reed
Delaney Spaulding
Kelsey Stewart
Sport Climbing (4)
Kyra Condie
Brooke Raboutou
Nathaniel Coleman
Colin Duffy
Surfing (4)
Caroline Marks
Carissa Moore
Kolohe Andino
John John Florence
Swimming (3)
Haley Anderson
Ashley Twichell
Jordan Wilimovsky
Table Tennis (6)
Juan Liu
Huijing Wang
Lily Zhang
Kanak Jha
Nikhil Kumar
Xin Zhou
Taekwondo (2)
Paige McPherson
Anastasija Zolotic
Track and Field (6)
Sally Kipyego
Molly Seidel
Aliphine Tuliamuk
Abdi Abdirahman
Jacob Riley
Galen Rupp
Triathlon (1)
Summer Rappaport
Wrestling (15)
Adeline Gray
Sarah Hildebrandt
Helen Maroulis
Tamyra Mensah-Stock
Kayla Miracle
Jacarra Winchester
Kyle Dake
Thomas Gilman
Ildar Hafizov
G’Angelo Hancock
Alejandro Sancho
Kyle Snyder
John Stefanowicz
Gable Steveson
David Taylor
