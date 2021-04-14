Which U.S. athletes are qualified for the Tokyo Olympics?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While we wait and see if Simone Biles, Noah Lyles and Katie Ledecky qualify for Team USA at their Olympic Trials, many other athletes have clinched their spots at the Tokyo Games.

In all, 115 athletes have so far qualified for the U.S. Olympic team, which should be more than 500 total athletes come the July 23 Opening Ceremony.

Many of the qualified athletes needed to be re-confirmed by the their national governing body and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee following the Olympic postponement to 2021. But there are no signs that any of their spots are in jeopardy.

That in mind, U.S. athletes qualified so far:

Beach Volleyball (2)

Alix Klineman

April Ross

Canoe-Kayak (1)

Nevin Harrison

Cycling (2)

Chloé Dygert

Hannah Roberts

Fencing (19)

Jackie Dubrovich

Kat Holmes

Courtney Hurley

Kelley Hurley

Lee Kiefer

Sabrina Massialas

Nicole Ross

Eliza Stone

Anna van Brummen

Mariel Zagunis

Eli Dershwitz

Daryl Homer

Jake Hoyle

Race Imboden

Nick Itkin

Alexander Massialas

Curtis McDowald

Gerek Meinhardt

Yeisser Ramirez

Gymnastics (1)

Jade Carey

Karate (1)

Sakura Kokumai

Modern Pentathlon (2)

Samantha Achterberg

Amro Elgeziry

Rowing (1)

Kara Kohler

Sailing (13)

Nikki Barnes

Lara Dallman-Weiss

Farrah Hall

Paige Railey

Stephanie Roble

Maggie Shea

Anna Weis

Charlie Buckingham

Riley Gibbs

Dave Hughes

Stu McNay

Luke Muller

Pedro Pascual

Shooting (17)

Madelynn Bernau

Kayle Browning

Amber English

Alexis Lagan

Austen Smith

Mary Tucker

Sandra Uptagrafft

Ali Weisz

Brian Burrows

James Hall

Vincent Hancock

Phillip Jungman

Lucas Kozeniesky

Derrick Mein

Nick Mowrer

Keith Sanderson

Will Shaner

Softball (15)

Monica Abbott

Ali Aguilar

Valerie Arioto

Ally Carda

Amanda Chidester

Rachel Garcia

Haylie McCleney

Michelle Moultrie

Dejah Mulipola

Aubree Munro

Bubba Nickles

Cat Osterman

Janie Reed

Delaney Spaulding

Kelsey Stewart

Sport Climbing (4)

Kyra Condie

Brooke Raboutou

Nathaniel Coleman

Colin Duffy

Surfing (4)

Caroline Marks

Carissa Moore

Kolohe Andino

John John Florence

Swimming (3)

Haley Anderson

Ashley Twichell

Jordan Wilimovsky

Table Tennis (6)

Juan Liu

Huijing Wang

Lily Zhang

Kanak Jha

Nikhil Kumar

Xin Zhou

Taekwondo (2)

Paige McPherson

Anastasija Zolotic

Track and Field (6)

Sally Kipyego

Molly Seidel

Aliphine Tuliamuk

Abdi Abdirahman

Jacob Riley

Galen Rupp

Triathlon (1)

Summer Rappaport

Wrestling (15)

Adeline Gray

Sarah Hildebrandt

Helen Maroulis

Tamyra Mensah-Stock

Kayla Miracle

Jacarra Winchester

Kyle Dake

Thomas Gilman

Ildar Hafizov

G’Angelo Hancock

Alejandro Sancho

Kyle Snyder

John Stefanowicz

Gable Steveson

David Taylor

