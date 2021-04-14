Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katie Ledecky and April Ross and Alix Klineman are among the athletes featured in the NBC Learn series, “Changing the Games: Women in STEM at the Tokyo Olympics.”

The Tokyo Games Opening Ceremony is in 100 days on July 23.

The 10-part video series focuses on women in science, technology, engineering and math careers who work with top U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls.

More information on the series is available here.

In the swimming episode, a senior USOPC strength and conditioning coach showed how swimmers like Ledecky train the right muscles to maximize performance in the pool.

Ross and Klineman, the world’s second-ranked beach volleyball team, leaned on their coach, who used math and statistical tools to guide game strategy.

NBC Learn is the education division of NBC News, dedicated to providing resources for students, teachers and lifelong learners.