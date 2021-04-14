Tokyo Olympics: Key dates, events on road to Opening Ceremony

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tokyo Olympics dates: Key events on the 100-day road to the Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 23 …

French Open

May 30-June 13, Paris

Expected to be the last tennis tournament before the Olympic tennis qualifying cutoff. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams are all but assured singles places in Tokyo. Notable unknowns: Venus Williams and Coco Gauff, both significantly outside of qualifying among the top four U.S. women at the moment. But both also candidates for up to two doubles-only Olympic spots.

What type of Olympic fan are you? Take a brief survey, and you’ll be entered to win Olympic prizes!

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials

June 6-13, Indianapolis

The top two per individual event and each winning synchronized event pair go to Tokyo, provided the U.S. qualifies remaining quota spots at the FINA World Cup in Tokyo in May. David Boudia is the headliner. The four-time Olympic platform medalist switched to the springboard after a February 2018 concussion and was fifth at the 2019 World Championships.

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

June 13-20, Omaha

The top two per individual event qualify for Tokyo, plus extras in the 100m and 200m freestyles for relays. Katie Ledecky, four-time Rio gold medalist, could make the team in five events, including the Olympic debut of the women’s 1500m freestyle. Simone Manuel is a candidate for six events after winning seven medals at the 2019 Worlds. And Caeleb Dressel, who earned eight medals at the 2019 Worlds, might qualify in seven races when including relays.

U.S. Open (Men)

June 17-20, Torrey Pines, Calif.

The U.S. boasts 10 of the world’s top 12 male golfers, but only four can go to Tokyo. The U.S. Open is the last Olympic qualifier, after which the world rankings determine the Tokyo field. As of now, the U.S. qualifiers are projected to be Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is passing on the Olympics.

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

June 18-27, Eugene, Ore.

The top three per individual event (in most cases) qualify for Tokyo. World 200m champion Noah Lyles is the favorite to win the men’s 100m and 200m, following the suspension of world 100m champion Christian Coleman. Allyson Felix, a nine-time medalist, eyes a fifth Olympic team (her first as a mom) and to break Carl Lewis‘ record of 10 medals for a U.S. track and field athlete.

ON HER TURF: Young U.S. female athletes who can make history in Tokyo

Women’s PGA Championship

June 24-27, Atlanta Athletic Club (Johns Creek, Ga.)

The last LPGA Tour event before the world rankings determine the Olympic field. Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson and Jennifer Kupcho are currently the U.S. qualifiers, but major championships can significantly alter rankings.

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials

June 24-27, St. Louis

USA Gymnastics re-combined the men’s and women’s trials to the same weekend, three weeks after the national championships in Fort Worth, Texas. This could be the last domestic competition of Simone Biles‘ career. The U.S. men’s and women’s teams — up to six gymnasts per gender — will be named shortly after the end of competition.

Tokyo Olympics

July 23: Opening Ceremony

The Games officially open inside the Olympic Stadium, two days after competition starts with preliminary softball and soccer games. On July 24, 16 consecutive days of medal competition begin in Tokyo, which previously hosted in 1964.

ON HER TURF: Tokyo Olympics storylines in women’s sports

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk