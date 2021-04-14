When are the Tokyo Olympics: 100 Days until Opening Ceremony

The Torch Relay is underway and the Tokyo Olympics are quickly approaching. Wednesday marks 100 days until the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, which will be the first large-scale worldwide sporting event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony on Friday, July 23 will kick off this year’s Olympic Games, which run until Sunday, August 8. Coverage of the Tokyo Olympics can be found across the networks of NBC.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony:

NBC will have comprehensive coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23. Since Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of the United States Eastern time zone, the Opening Ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, with coverage on NBC set to begin at 6:55 a.m. ET/3:55 a.m. PT. The ceremony will be re-aired at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT for United States viewers who tune in for the primetime broadcast. The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will be replayed again overnight.

Ahead of the excitement of the Opening Ceremony, fans can re-live highlights of one of the greatest Olympians in history, with “Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More,” a documentary series premiering on Peacock on April 14. Olympic sports documentaries already on Peacock include “In Deep with Ryan Lochte,” “1968,” “Calgary 1988,” “More Than Gold: Jesse Owens and the 1936 Berlin Olympics” and “Dream Team.” “My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs,” a documentary on Olympic wrestling champion Jordan Burroughs, is one of the newest additions to the collection.

NBC announced this week that in an Olympic first, Mike Tirico will host primetime coverage outside in Tokyo this summer, anchoring from a fifth-floor deck with a panoramic view of the Tokyo skyline, including the Rainbow Bridge. Tirico hosted daytime coverage from an open-air set on Copacabana Beach in Rio in 2016, but the Tokyo Olympics will mark the first time the NBC Olympics primetime host will anchor outdoors.

Which U.S. athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics?

So far, over 100 athletes have qualified for the United States Olympic team, but that number is expected to reach 500 by the start of the Tokyo Olympics. Alix Klineman and April Ross have already qualified in beach volleyball, and Carissa Moore is one of four surfers already on the U.S. roster. Swimming trials take place from June 13-20 in Omaha, where Katie Ledecky is projected to make the team in up to five events. Track and field trials are scheduled for June 18-27, and Noah Lyles is favored to be a top qualifier in both the men’s 100m and 200m races. Sha’Carri Richardson is likely a favorite in the women’s 100m after clocking an impressive 10.72 performance in Miramar, Florida on April 10. Gymnastics trials, slated for June 24-27, will feature four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

When are the Tokyo Paralympics?

The Tokyo Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, and coverage presented by Toyota will air on NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. Digital platforms and Peacock will present additional coverage. This year marks the first-ever primetime coverage of the Paralympics on NBC.

What is the t ime difference between the United States and Japan for Tokyo Olympics?

During the Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo will be 13 hours ahead of the Eastern Time Zone, 16 ahead of the Pacific Time Zone. An event that starts at 10:00a local time Monday will be at 9:00p EDT Sunday night.

What COVID-19 regulations will be in place at the Tokyo Olympics?

The International Olympic Committee and the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics have released a series of playbooks spelling out safety measures for athletes, officials, and broadcasters in Japan. These playbooks are expected to be updated as the situation with the virus evolves between now and the Opening Ceremony on July 23rd.

“For all Games participants, there will be some conditions and constraints that will require flexibility and understanding,” IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi said. “We are providing the main directions at this stage, but naturally don’t have all the final details yet; an update will be published in the spring and may change as necessary even closer to the Games.”

In March, Tokyo 2020 also announced that overseas spectators will not be allowed at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. In a statement, the organizing committee said: “Based on the present situation of the pandemic, it is highly unlikely that entry into Japan will be guaranteed this summer for people from overseas. In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

