U.S. women’s hockey head coach Bob Corkum has stepped down, USA Hockey announced three weeks before the world championship tournament and on the eve of the team’s pre-worlds training camp.

Assistant Joel Johnson was announced as interim head coach on Friday night ahead of worlds that start May 6 in Nova Scotia.

No further details were given regarding the departure of Corkum, the head coach since October 2018.

“Bob put his heart and soul into continuing to build on the legacy of our women’s national team program over the past three seasons, and we’re grateful for all he did,” Katie Million, director of women’s national team programs for USA Hockey, said in a press release. “While he’s stepping away, he’ll always be a big part of the USA Hockey family, and we’ll certainly miss him.”

Corkum, who played in the NHL for 12 seasons, succeeded Robb Stauber as head coach after the U.S. won the Olympics in 2018.

With Corkum, the U.S. won its fifth consecutive world championship in 2019. He was to coach the 2020 World Championship team, but that tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Corkum was listed as head coach on March 30 when the U.S. roster for this year’s worlds was announced.

The U.S. begins its pre-worlds training camp on Saturday in Maine.

Johnson is a longtime member of the University of Minnesota coaching staff. He also led U.S. under-18 teams to four consecutive world titles before joining the senior national team as an assistant to Corkum in 2018.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone like Joel to step in and guide our team at the world championship,” Million said in a release. “He’s been an important part of our program and is well positioned to help build on the success we’ve enjoyed.”

