Diamond League track and field schedule makes changes

The Diamond League track and field schedule was changed slightly, including moving the season’s first meet on May 23 from Rabat, Morocco, to Gateshead, Great Britain.
The annual meet in Oslo, Norway, was moved from June 10 to July 1. An annual meet in Rome moved to Florence and from June 4 to June 10.
The Rabat and Oslo changes were made due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Italian meet switch was due to Rome hosting matches for soccer’s European men’s championship.
The Prefontaine Classic, the biggest annual international track and field meet in the U.S., previously shifted from its usual date in late spring to after the Olympics on Aug. 21.
2021 Diamond League Schedule
May 23: Gateshead
May 28: Doha
June 10: Rome/Florence
July 1: Oslo
July 4: Stockholm
July 9: Monaco
July 13: London
Aug. 14: Shanghai
Aug. 21: Eugene
Aug. 22: China
Aug. 26: Lausanne
Aug. 28: Paris
Sept. 3: Brussels
Sept. 8-9: Zurich (final)
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!