Diamond League track and field schedule makes changes

The Diamond League track and field schedule was changed slightly, including moving the season’s first meet on May 23 from Rabat, Morocco, to Gateshead, Great Britain.

The annual meet in Oslo, Norway, was moved from June 10 to July 1. An annual meet in Rome moved to Florence and from June 4 to June 10.

The Rabat and Oslo changes were made due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Italian meet switch was due to Rome hosting matches for soccer’s European men’s championship.

The Prefontaine Classic, the biggest annual international track and field meet in the U.S., previously shifted from its usual date in late spring to after the Olympics on Aug. 21.

2021 Diamond League Schedule

May 23: Gateshead

May 28: Doha

June 10: Rome/Florence

July 1: Oslo

July 4: Stockholm

July 9: Monaco

July 13: London

Aug. 14: Shanghai

Aug. 21: Eugene

Aug. 22: China

Aug. 26: Lausanne

Aug. 28: Paris

Sept. 3: Brussels

Sept. 8-9: Zurich (final)

