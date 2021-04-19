Des Linden to race Boston Marathon in October

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Des Linden will race the Boston Marathon on Oct. 11, becoming the first elite runner to sign up.

Linden, who in 2018 became the first U.S. female runner to win the world’s oldest annual marathon since 1985, made the announcement while in Boston on Patriots’ Day, which is normally the date of the 26.2-mile race.

“Honestly, it wasn’t a lot of thought [on whether to enter],” said Linden, a 37-year-old who has raced Boston seven times, most recently placing fifth in 2019. “I’ve fallen in love with this race and am always excited to be here. I was just waiting for the opportunity to announce it because my schedule is always lined up to be ready to run Boston.”

On Jan. 26, organizers announced that the 125th Boston Marathon was pushed back to Oct. 11 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Marathon was canceled last year for the first time.

Linden, a 2012 and 2016 Olympian, was fourth at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, missing the three-woman team for Tokyo.

Last week, she became the first woman to break three hours for 50km, which is five miles longer than a marathon.

