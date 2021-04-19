Peacock to air gymnastics docuseries ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Peacock will air a six-episode docuseries following U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team hopefuls on the road to Toyko.

“Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts” follows Rio gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd, 2019 World Championships team members Sunisa Lee and MyKayla Skinner and first-year senior gymnast Konnor McClain.

The series, with hour-long episodes, follows the gymnasts over a five-month period as they train to vie for four Olympic spots for the team and individual events (and, potentially, one spot for individual events only).

The timespan includes national team training camps, the U.S. Championships in early June and the Olympic Trials in late June.

Dominique Dawes, a three-time Olympian and 1996 Olympic team champion member, serves as an executive producer along with LeBron James and others from Uninterrupted, which produces the series.

“When I look back, I remember the tremendous sacrifice it took me to achieve my own Olympic pursuits,” Dawes said in a press release. “Similarly, these gymnasts have and will continue to endure physical, emotional and mental hurdles that most cannot fathom. The millions of viewers who watch the Summer Games are accustomed to witnessing the short-lived glory of the podium without truly understanding the demands these young female athletes face.”

