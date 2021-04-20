Peacock to air four daily live Tokyo Olympics studio shows

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Peacock will air four daily live Tokyo Olympics studio shows, streaming free on Tokyo NOW, its channel for the Games, starting July 24.

More information is here from NBC Sports PR. The four daily shows (all times Eastern):

Tokyo LIVE

6-11 a.m.

Live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles.

Tokyo Gold

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

A comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day: outstanding moments with in-depth packages, expert analysis and athlete interviews as daily competition concludes (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of New York). Repeats every hour between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m (Monday through Saturday) and 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Sunday).

On Her Turf at the Olympics

7-7:30 p.m. (one hour earlier on Sundays)

Celebrating female athletes competing at the Games with features, interviews and timely coverage.

Tokyo Tonight

7:30 p.m.-midnight (one hour earlier on Sundays)

Fast-paced highlights of events as they happen. Interviews, features and live reports from Tokyo to make the viewer feel like they’re at the Games.

