Noah Lyles and Allyson Felix are among the headliners for the USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. ET.

Earlier Saturday, the Drake Relays air on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app from 3-5, featuring 100m hurdles world-record holder Keni Harrison, Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser and Olympic pole vault silver medalist Sandi Morris.

The USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays marks the first professional track and field meet at the newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene.

The current fields also include Olympic medal favorites Sydney McLaughlin (100m hurdles), Michael Norman (400m) and Vashti Cunningham (high jump).

Lyles, who bids this summer to sweep the Olympic 100m, 200m and 4x100m, is entered in the 100m against a field including another Olympic medal favorite, countryman Trayvon Bromell.

Felix, trying at age 35 to make her fifth Olympic team this summer (and first as a mom), races the 100m on Saturday. For Olympic Trials in June at Hayward, she is expected to enter the 400m and the 200m. The top three per individual event make the team.

Here’s the schedule of events (all times Eastern; 4-5 p.m. on USATF.TV):

4 — Men’s Hammer

4:15 — Women’s 100m Heats

4:15 — Men’s Javelin

4:15 — Men’s Long Jump

4:15 — Women’s High Jump

4:20 — Women’s Triple Jump

4:28 — Men’s 100m Heats

4:42 — Women’s 5000m

5:04 — Women’s 400m

5:12 — Women’s 1500m

5:22 — Men’s 200m

5:30 — Women’s 800m (college)

5:39 — Women’s 100m

5:40 — Men’s Triple Jump

5:46 — Men’s 100m

5:50 — Women’s Hammer

5:53 — Men’s 800m (College)

6 — Women’s Shot Put

6:04 — Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

6:18 — Women’s 800m

6:25 — Men’s 800m

6:32 — Women’s 100m Hurdles

6:41 — Men’s 1500m

6:53 — Men’s 400m

Here are five races to watch:

Women’s 400m — 5:04 p.m.

Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas has said she plans to race the 200m at the Olympics, but she’s entered in the one lap here against four of the seven fastest Americans since the start of 2019. That includes Wadeline Jonathas, the top American at 2019 Worlds in fourth, and the 2017 World champion Phyllis Francis.

Women’s 1500m — 5:12 p.m.

Jenny Simpson, the Rio bronze medalist, bids this summer to become the oldest American to contest an Olympic 1500m at age 34. Here, in her first 1500m since the 2019 Worlds, she’ll get a look at some of the younger challengers. That includes 2019 World Championships teammate Nikki Hiltz and fellow former Colorado Buffalo Dani Jones (who won NCAA titles indoors, outdoors and in cross-country). The field also includes top Brit Laura Muir and Eritrean Weini Kelati (an NCAA cross-country and 10,000m champion).

Women’s 100m — 5:39 p.m.

Felix is the biggest name here, but not the favorite in one of her non-primary events. The field includes the first- and third-place finishers from the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships — Teahna Daniels and Morolake Akinosun. Plus, Kayla White, the second-fastest American since the start of 2019, and Briana Williams, a 19-year-old who is Jamaica’s brightest young star.

Men’s 100m — 5:46 p.m.

Lyles is not only the world 200m champion, but also the joint-world’s fastest man since the start of 2019 among those expected to contest the 100m this summer. Bromell, who emerged as a teen star in the last Olympic cycle, then was sidelined by injuries, re-emerged as the world’s fastest man for 2020 among those expected to contest the 100m this summer. The field also includes sub-10 men Mike Rodgers, Ronnie Baker, Marvin Bracy, Cameron Burrell, Cravon Gillespie, Jaylen Bacon, Chris Belcher and Nigerian Divine Oduduru, who matched Lyles’ 9.86 in 2019.

Men’s 400m — 6:53 p.m.

In April 2019, Norman clocked 43.45 seconds to become the joint-fourth-fastest man in history. Injuries slowed him at both nationals and worlds that year, but he goes into the Olympic year a medal favorite. Potentially a gold-medal favorite if he posts fast times over the next two months. Here, Norman faces a field including training partner Rai Benjamin, the world 400m hurdles silver medalist.

