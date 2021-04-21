Women’s ice hockey world championship called off, may be rescheduled

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The women’s ice hockey world championship tournament in May in Nova Scotia, Canada, has been canceled due to coronavirus safety risks. Organizers are working to find new dates, hopefully this summer.

The Nova Scotia government decided to cancel, according to the International Ice Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada. The tournament was previously pushed back from April to May.

“In the end, we must accept the decision of the government,” according to a joint IIHF and Hockey Canada statement. “This does not mean that we will not have a Women’s World Championship in 2021. We owe it to every single player that was looking forward to getting back on the ice after such a difficult year that we do everything possible to ensure this tournament can be moved to new dates and played this year.”

The men’s world championship tournament is scheduled in Latvia and to start later in May. Previously, the men’s junior worlds were held in Edmonton in late December and early January.

The U.S. women won the last five world titles from 2013-19 and gathered last week in Maine for a pre-worlds training camp.

U.S. coach Bob Corkum stepped down on the eve of that camp, citing coronavirus protocol concerns. The U.S. roster was already named.

“We respect the concern for the health and safety of everyone involved and share the heartbreak of our athletes and staff who put so much into preparing for the world championship,” according to a USA Hockey statement. “We will remain optimistic for the tournament to be conducted this summer as the IIHF and Hockey Canada explore alternate dates and locations.”

