Adam Scott is second male golfer to pass on Tokyo Olympics

Australian Adam Scott has become the second prominent male golfer to publicly pass on the Tokyo Olympics, citing focus on time with family, according to GolfChannel.com.

“With the world being the way it is, Adam is gone 4-5 weeks at a time this year during his playing blocks,” Scott’s manager said in a statement, according to the report. “With three young children at home, this time in the schedule will be devoted to family. It is pretty much the only time up until October when he has a chance to see them for a stretch of time and not only a few days/a week.”

Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, also skipped golf’s return to the Olympics in Rio, citing a busy playing schedule. He said before Rio that golf “doesn’t need to be in the Olympics,” calling it “an exhibition” and that it would be better to grow the sport if the Olympic field was made up of amateurs.

Scott is not in the current projected Olympic field, missing the cutoff of being one of the top two Australians, according to rankings guru @VC606 on Twitter.

Scott, 40, is ranked 35th in the world, second among Australians, but 37th-ranked Marc Leishman ranks higher in Olympic qualifying standings, which differ slighly, according to @VC606. Cameron Smith, ranked No. 25, is the top Aussie.

Last month, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson announced he would skip the Olympic golf tournament for a second consecutive time, citing scheduling.

The 64-player Olympic men’s golf field will be determined by world rankings after the Open Championship in mid-June.

