Simone Biles signs new apparel deal, appears on Tonight Show, TODAY

Simone Biles marked three months to the Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony by appearing on The Tonight Show and TODAY and announcing Athleta as a new apparel sponsor.

Biles, a four-time Rio gold medalist who could finish her competitive gymnastics career this summer, joined fellow Olympic icon Allyson Felix on the athlete roster for Athleta. a Gap brand women’s apparel company.

Like Felix, Biles previously spent years with Nike as an apparel sponsor. Biles will have her own activewear line “to inspire girls,” Biles said on TODAY.

Biles’ first competition since October 2019 is expected to be the U.S. Classic next month.

