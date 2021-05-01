Women’s hockey world championship rescheduled

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The women’s hockey world championship, twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been rescheduled for Aug. 20-31 at a to-be-announced site, expected to be in Canada.

Last week, the world championship was postponed for a second time, called off by host Nova Scotia’s government two weeks before it was to start. The tournament was previously pushed back from April to May.

“The players, the teams, Hockey Canada, and the IIHF have been placed in a difficult position due to the sudden cancellation. But this is not an excuse to operate this tournament as a half-measure,” IIHF President René Fasel said in a press release. “We needed a range of dates that can work for the teams and also would allow for comprehensive broadcast coverage as well as a chance for spectators to be able to attend the games.”

The 2020 World Championship was one of the first major, global sporting events canceled due to the pandemic. The most prestigious annual women’s hockey tournament, the Four Nations Cup, was last played in 2018.

Therefore, the last time the world’s best female hockey players played in a tournament was the 2019 Worlds, controversially won by the U.S. in a shootout over Finland.

It’s unknown if the U.S. roster named for the planned May world championship will remain in place for August.

U.S. head coach Bob Corkum stepped down two weeks ago on the eve of the team’s pre-worlds training camp, citing coronavirus protocol concerns. He was replaced by assistant Joel Johnson.

