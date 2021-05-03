Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DK Metcalf, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and one of the fastest players in the NFL, is set to put his speed to the test against some of the U.S.’ fastest sprinters.

Metcalf is entered in the 100m at Sunday’s USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC.

The USATF Journey to Gold Series meet in Walnut, California, airs live on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The full list of entries is here.

The obvious question: Is Metcalf trying to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials in June? Metcalf’s reported NFL agent has not responded to messages seeking an answer over the last week.

If Metcalf wants to qualify for the Olympic Trials 100m, he likely must break 10.2 seconds (with legal tailwind of no more than two meters per second).

A 10.05 automatically qualifies for Trials. Fifteen American men have 10.05 right now (who are expected to enter the Trials 100m), according to World Athletics. The field will likely be filled with the next fastest men to get around 32 entries overall.

In 2016, a 10.16 earned a place at Trials.

It’s very questionable whether Metcalf has that speed. He did not compete in track and field in college at Mississippi. He was a hurdler in high school, not a flat sprinter.

But last October, Metcalf sparked discussion when he clocked a top speed of 22.64 miles per hour while chasing down an interception return, covering 114.8 total yards.

See you there 😁 https://t.co/FB0iuxRseR — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 27, 2020

If Metcalf ran 22.64 mph for an entire 100m, it would take 9.88 seconds, but that’s of course impossible from a block start from zero mph. But Metcalf would also be running without a helmet and pads.

Another man with NFL experience, professional sprinter Jeff Demps, is expected to compete in the Olympic Trials 100m. Demps is among dozens of athletes who competed at the Olympics before beginning professional football careers.

On Sunday, Metcalf joins a 16-man 100m field that also includes Ronnie Baker, who ranks second in the nation this year at 9.94 seconds, and Rio Olympian Mike Rodgers.

Other highlight events at the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open: world champion Noah Lyles faces 17-year-old pro Erriyon Knighton in the 200m.

Allyson Felix and Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo renew their rivalry in the 200m, too. Felix’s focus as she goes for a fifth Olympics has been on the 400m in recent years, but she has said she plans to race both the 200m and the 400m at Trials.

Miller-Uibo, who edged Felix for Rio Olympic 400m gold, said she plans to bypass the 400m for the 200m in Tokyo as the events overlap on the Olympic schedule.

The top three U.S. male 800m runners face off in world champion Donavan Brazier, Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy and world championships fourth-place finisher Bryce Hoppel.

Evan Jager, who took 3000m steeplechase silver in Rio for the best U.S. finish in that event since 1952, is entered in his first steeple since 2018, an absence due in part to injury.

Sha’Carri Richardson, who last month ran 10.72 for 100m to become the sixth-fastest woman in history, headlines the women’s 100m.

