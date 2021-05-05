Top U.S. swimmers entered in last Pro Series meet before Olympic Trials

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Olympic and world champions Lilly King, Regan Smith, Nathan Adrian, Allison Schmitt and Matt Grevers headline next week’s Tyr Pro Swim Series stop in Indianapolis, the last top-level meet before next month’s Olympic Trials.

The entry list is here.

NBC Sports and USASwimming.org air live coverage of finals sessions from May 12-15.

King, the Olympic and world champion and world-record holder in the 100m breast, leads Olympic Trials preview fields in both breaststrokes.

Training partner Annie Lazor, ranked second in the nation in the 100m breast and first in the 200m breast (just ahead of King), is also entered in essentially a home meet an hour north of their Bloomington base.

The Nos. 3 and 4 women in the 200m breast — Bethany Galat and Emily Escobedo — are also entered. King, Galat and Escobedo are separated by .61 of a second in best times since the start of 2019. After them is a clear divider in the race for two Olympic spots. The fifth-ranked 200m breaststroker is another 1.84 seconds behind.

Smith, who at age 17 broke the 100m and 200m backstroke world records in 2019, faces tests in that stroke, plus her complementary stroke, butterfly.

Smith takes on rising 18-year-old Phoebe Bacon in the 100m back. Bacon, from the same high school as Katie Ledecky, is ranked third in the U.S. in the 100m back since the start of 2019. The second-ranked 100m backstroker, former world-record holder Kathleen Baker, is entered in strictly the 200m individual medley in Indianapolis.

Smith is also a contender to make the Olympic team in both the 100m and 200m butterflies, should she enter them at Trials. In Indy, she’s entered along with 2019 World bronze medalist Kelsi Dahlia, who was the fastest American in the event in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, but in the last year teens Claire Curzan and Torri Huske have been the fastest. Curzan and Huske are not entered in Indy.

The 200m fly pits the top two American women — world silver medalist Hali Flickinger and Smith, who in 2020 clocked a personal-best time that would have won the 2019 World title.

The eye-catching men’s events are the 50m and 100m freestyles and the 100m breaststroke.

The 50m free features the Nos. 2-5 American men — Michael Andrew, Ryan Held, Zach Apple, plus Adrian, the five-time Olympic champion bidding to come back from testicular cancer to make a fourth Games.

But Adrian’s best chance at making it to Tokyo is in the 100m free, given it’s likely the top six at Trials qualify for the relay pool. Adrian is ranked eighth in the U.S. since the start of 2019. The Indy field includes four of the men ahead of him — Held, Apple, Blake Pieroni and Dean Farris.

The 100m breast pits the nation’s second- and third-ranked men, Michael Andrew and Cody Miller, who are separated by one tenth since the start of 2019.

Joseph Schooling, the 2016 Olympic 100m fly champion from Singapore, is also entered. Schooling failed to make it out of the heats at 2019 Worlds and ranks outside the world top 30 since the start of 2019.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk