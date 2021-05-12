First six U.S. boxers qualify for Olympics

May 12, 2021
Ginny Fuchs
Getty Images
Six U.S. boxers qualified for the Tokyo Olympics via world rankings after a North and South American selection tournament in Argentina was canceled.

Rashida EllisGinny FuchsNaomi Graham, Oshae Jones, Delante Johnson and Richard Torrez Jr. were among 49 total boxers from North and South America awarded Olympic spots.

More U.S. boxers could be added to the Olympics after a European qualifier in early June.

The entire U.S. boxing team will be Olympic rookies.

Ellis, Fuchs and Graham all won world championships bronze medals in 2018 or 2019 and will look to follow Claressa Shields in winning Olympic gold. Shields turned professional after repeating in Rio.

Andre Ward was the last U.S. man to win an Olympic boxing title in 2004.

