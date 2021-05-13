Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Seimone Augustus, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time WNBA champion, retired and joined the coaching staff of her team, the Los Angeles Sparks.

“It’s an honor to continue to serve the game that has given me so much,” Augustus said, according to a press release. “I’m excited to join the Sparks staff and look forward to developing in this new role.”

Augustus, a 37-year-old who played guard and forward, competed on each of the last three U.S. Olympic teams that swept their way to gold medals. She started one game, for an injured Sue Bird in Rio.

Augustus didn’t make the first two junior national teams for which she tried out.

She also won WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 after being taken first overall in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the club. Augustus made eight WNBA All-Star teams.

Before that, the Baton Rouge native was NCAA Player of the Year at LSU in 2005 and 2006.

Augustus’ retirement means that Bird and Diana Taurasi are the only perimeter players in the U.S. national team pool with Olympic experience who are active and healthy. Lindsay Whalen retired after Rio.

Small forwards Maya Moore (hasn’t played since 2018) and Angel McCoughtry (major knee injury) are also not expected to be on the 12-woman Olympic team named later this spring.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk