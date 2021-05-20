Christian Taylor, two-time Olympic triple jump champion, ruptures Achilles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Taylor, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic triple jump champion, ruptured an Achilles at a meet on Wednesday, according to the Instagram of his fiancée, Austrian hurdler Beate Schrott.

Taylor, 30, pulled up after a takeoff for a triple jump at the Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic. He underwent surgery, according to Schrott’s Instagram.

“I know he’ll get through this,” was posted on Schrott’s account. “He will fight his way back. He’ll come out of this situation not smelling like smoke.”

A message was sent to Taylor’s agent seeking confirmation of the injury.

Taylor has been one of the world’s dominant athletes, also winning the world title in 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

During that stretch, he changed his takeoff leg and then posted the second-farthest triple jump in history — 18.21 meters — to miss Brit Jonathan Edwards‘ world record from 1995 by the length of a cigarette.

Taylor’s injury makes countryman Will Claye the current Tokyo Olympic favorite. Claye, a teammate of Taylor’s at the University of Florida, took silver at the last two Olympics and the last two world championships behind Taylor.

Claye, 29, has the world’s two best triple jumps since the start of 2019.

