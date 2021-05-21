Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some of the world’s top sprinters compete between two meets on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, exactly two months before the Olympic Opening Ceremony, live on NBC Sports and Peacock Premium.

The Diamond League season opens in Gateshead, Great Britain, with Peacock live streaming coverage from 2-4 p.m. ET.

The standout event is a 100m showdown among all three 2019 World Championships medalists, including gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, plus the world’s fastest woman this year, American Sha’Carri Richardson.

Later, world 200m champion Noah Lyles headlines the Adidas Boost Boston Games, a street meet, from 4:30-6 on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

The meets are the latest in a spring series that will determine favorites for the U.S. Olympic Trials in late June and the Tokyo Games in July and August.

Here are the entry lists: Gateshead | Boston (not yet posted). Here’s the schedule of events (all times Eastern):

Gateshead

12:50 p.m. — Women’s 100m T20/35/38/64

12:55 — Women’s High Jump

1:02 — Men’s 100m T12/37/38/46/47/64

1:09 — Men’s Long Jump

1:12 — Women’s 200m T11/38/44

1:22 — Men’s 200m T20/38/47/61

1:32 — Women’s 400m Hurdles

1:38 — Women’s Shot Put

1:40 — Men’s Pole Vault

1:42 — Women’s 100m Heats

2:03 — Women’s 400m

2:15 — Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

2:35 — Men’s Javelin

2:37 — Women’s 100m Hurdles

2:45 — Women’s Triple Jump

2:49 — Men’s 1500m

3:02 — Men’s 5000m

3:24 — Women’s 100m

3:40 — Men’s 200m

3:51 — Women’s 1500m

Boston

4:32 — Women’s 200m Hurdles

4:38 — Men’s 100m Heats

4:49 — Men’s 200m Hurdles

4:55 — Women’s 150m

5 — Boys’ 100m

5:06 — Men’s 150m

5:12 — Women’s 200m

5:22 — Women’s 100m Hurdles

5:30 — Men’s 110m Hurdles

5:37 — Men’s 200m

5:47 — Women’s 100m

5:55 — Men’s 100m

Here are five events to watch:

Men’s Pole Vault — 1:40 p.m.

Another battle between world-record holder Mondo Duplantis, the Louisiana-raised Swede, and world champion Sam Kendricks, the Mississippi native. Duplantis is undefeated since taking silver behind Kendricks at the 2019 Worlds, giving him 12 consecutive head-to-head wins over the American, his primary challenger to gold in Tokyo.

Women’s 100m — 3:24 p.m.

The strongest 100m field since the 2019 Worlds in Doha, where Fraser-Pryce became the oldest woman to win the 100m and the first mom to do so in 24 years. Now 34, Fraser-Pryce will bid this summer to become the first woman to win one individual Olympic track and field three times, plus the oldest woman to win an individual Olympic sprint title. Here, she’ll size up the woman who this spring arguably supplanted her as Olympic favorite — Richardson. The 21-year-old American already ran 10.72, 10.74 and 10.77 (into a headwind) over the last two months. Fraser-Pryce’s personal best is 10.70 from 2012, though she also clocked 10.71 after childbirth in 2019. Also in this field: world silver medalist Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain and bronze medalist Marie-Josée Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast.

Women’s 100m Hurdles — 5:22 p.m.

World-record holder Keni Harrison faces Danielle Williams of Jamaica and Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, who were third and fourth at 2019 Worlds. All are Olympic medal contenders, especially given Rio gold medalist Brianna McNeal is provisionally suspended and reigning world champion Nia Ali hasn’t competed in 2021. The fastest woman this year, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, is not in this field.

Women’s 100m — 5:47 p.m.

Many of the top flat sprinters who aren’t in Gateshead are in Boston. That includes 2018 U.S. champion Aleia Hobbs, Murielle Ahouré (fifth at 2019 Worlds), two-time world 200m champion Dafne Schippers and Gabby Thomas, the second-fastest American this year in the 200m.

Men’s 100m — 5:55 p.m.

Lyles is known for building as the spring goes on. This is a chance to lay down a 100m time after clocking 10.08 (tailwind) and 10.28 and 10.17 (headwinds) in April. Lyles, the Olympic 200m favorite, is also a medal favorite in the 100m. The Boston field also includes potential Olympic Trials 100m finalists like Isiah Young and Jaylen Bacon.

