WATCH LIVE: U.S. Classic gymnastics meet

Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez and all of the U.S.’ top female gymnasts begin their competition ramp-up for the Olympic summer at the U.S. Classic, live on NBC Sports and Peacock on Saturday.

Biles competes for the first time in 587 days — the longest pandemic break of any U.S. sports superstar.

All gymnasts are preparing for the U.S. Championships in two weeks in Fort Worth, Texas, and the U.S. Olympic Trials from June 24-27 in St. Louis, after which the Olympic team of six women will be finalized.

The Classic is more of a tune-up meet. Many Olympic hopefuls will not compete on all four apparatuses, though Biles is doing the all-around in her first competition since the October 2019 World Championships.

U.S. Classic TV, Stream Schedule (ET)

Session 1: 1 p.m., Peacock | STREAM LINK

Preview Show: 5:30 p.m., Peacock | STREAM LINK

Session 2: 7 p.m., NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app | STREAM LINK

Hernandez, a Rio Olympic team champion coming back this year after four and a half years away from competition, headlines the first session. Also entered: Chellsie Memmel, the 2008 Olympian who last competed in 2012.

Biles is in the second session, along with 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd and Sunisa Lee, who was the U.S.’ second-best all-arounder behind Biles before the pandemic.

Come Olympic Trials, the top two women in the all-around combining scores from both days in St. Louis automatically make the team. Jade Carey already qualified for one of up to two spots in individual events only. A selection committee fills out the rest of the roster.

