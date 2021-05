U.S. Olympic Trials TV, live stream schedule on NBC Sports

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air record coverage of U.S. Olympic Trials for swimming, diving, track and field and gymnastics throughout June.

It includes more than 85 hours, more than 50 of which are in primetime, the most-ever for those combined Olympic Trials.

Swimming: Omaha, Neb.

Wave I — June 4-7

Wave II — June 13-20 (top-seeded swimmers)

Diving: Indianapolis

June 6-13

Track and Field: Eugene, Ore.

June 18-27

Gymnastics: St. Louis

June 24-27

In swimming, the top two per individual event in Wave II are in line to qualify for the Olympic team, plus extra swimmers in the 100m and 200m freestyles for relays. Top finishers from Wave I will advance to Wave II, for which the top swimmers have byes.

In diving, the top two per individual event and top synchronized team per event qualify for Tokyo, provided the U.S. qualified quota spots in those events.

In track and field, the top three in most events make the team.

In gymnastics, the top two women in the all-around combining scores from both days at the trials automatically make the team. Jade Carey has already qualified for one of up to two spots in individual events only. A selection committee fills out the rest of the women’s team, which is likely to be six women total.

As currently listed, the top man in all-around standings combining results from the U.S. Championships next week and trials (four days total) automatically makes the team. The second-place man also makes it if he’s also in the top three on three of the six individual apparatuses. A selection committee chooses the rest of the team.

However, USA Gymnastics is in the process of updating the men’s automatic selection criteria given nationals overlap with an Olympic qualifier, the Pan American Championships.

U.S. Olympic Trials Broadcast Schedules

SWIMMING

DIVING

TRACK AND FIELD

GYMNASTICS

Date Competition Time (ET) Network June 24 Men Day 1 6:30 p.m. NBCSN | LIVE STREAM June 25 Women Day 1 8 p.m. NBC | LIVE STREAM June 26 Men Day 2 3 p.m. Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM Men Day 2 4 p.m. NBC | LIVE STREAM June 27 Women Day 2 8:30 p.m. NBC | LIVE STREAM

*Delayed broadcast.