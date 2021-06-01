‘The Greatest Race’ film on 2008 Olympic swimming relay set for Peacock

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“The Greatest Race,” a documentary on the 2008 Olympic men’s 4x100m freestyle swimming relay, debuts on Peacock on June 10, streaming for free as part of NBC Universal’s Countdown to Tokyo programming.

In the final, the U.S. team of Michael Phelps, Garrett Weber-Gale, Cullen Jones and Jason Lezak combined to upset France and keep Phelps’ bid alive for a record eight gold medals at a single Games.

Lezak’s split on anchor — 46.06 seconds to pass Frenchman Alain Bernard — remains the fastest in history.

The film includes commentary from all eight swimmers from the American and French final teams, plus broadcasters Alexandre Boyon and NBC Sports’ Rowdy Gaines.

“My amazing partner Dan Hicks and I have called over 1,000 swim races over seven Olympics, and this was quite simply the greatest swim race in Olympic history,” Gaines said in a press release.

Other Olympic programming on Peacock features swimmer Ryan Lochte, wrestler Jordan Burroughs and Phelps, in a three-part series, reflecting on all of his Olympic races.

More information on Peacock’s live programming during the Tokyo Olympics is here.

