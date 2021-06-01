2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships air live on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA from Thursday through Sunday as Olympic hopefuls continue their march toward Tokyo.

All four senior sessions — two days each for men and women — are live from Fort Worth, Texas.

Simone Biles headlines the women’s field in the last meet before the U.S. Olympic Trials in St. Louis in three weeks.

Biles, undefeated in all-around competition for eight years, goes for a seventh national women’s all-around title, extending a record since USA Gymnastics formed in 1963. She can’t clinch an Olympic spot until Trials, where the top two women in the all-around automatically make the team.

Biles is considered a lock for the Olympic team that will likely be six women total. Jade Carey already clinched a spot in individual events only. Jordan Chiles, who was second to her training partner Biles at the U.S. Classic two weeks ago, is also in very good position.

Others will look to make an impression on selectors this week, including 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd, 2019 U.S. all-around silver medalist Suni Lee and Rio Olympic team champion Laurie Hernandez.

Sam Mikulak headlines the men’s field. Like Biles, he is a six-time U.S. all-around champion, but his training has been interrupted by an elbow injury. Mikulak said last year he plans to retire after the Tokyo Olympic season.

Mikulak could be challenged by Yul Moldauer, the 2017 U.S. all-around champion who made every world championships team in this Olympic cycle. Mikulak is the lone active U.S. man with Olympic experience.

2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Network Competition Thursday 8 p.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK Men Day 1 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.* NBCSN | STREAM LINK Men Day 1 Friday 8-10 p.m. NBCSN | STREAM LINK Women Day 1 Saturday 8-10:30 p.m. NBCSN | STREAM LINK Men Day 2 Sunday 2-3 p.m.* NBC | STREAM LINK Men Day 2 7-9 p.m. NBC | STREAM LINK Women Day 2