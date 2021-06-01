Petra Kvitova out of French Open after fall during media session

PARIS — Petra Kvitova pulled out of the French Open because of an ankle injury suffered during media duties, according to her social media.
Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, posted that she fell and hurt her ankle during “post-match press requirements” after her first-round victory.
She called it “incredibly bad luck” and hoped to recover in time for the grass-court season.
Wimbledon begins on June 28. She won that Grand Slam tournament in 2011 and 2014.
The 11th-seeded Kvitova saved a match point before coming back to beat Greet Minnen 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-1 on Sunday at Roland Garros.
She was a semifinalist in Paris in 2012 and 2020.
