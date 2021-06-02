2021 French Open TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The French Open returns to its spring spot on the calendar with daily live coverage among NBC Sports, Peacock and Tennis Channel starting Sunday.

Once again, Rafael Nadal is the leading storyline, going for his 14th Coupe des Mousquetaires at Roland Garros and to break the record for most men’s Grand Slam singles titles.

He tied Roger Federer at 20 by winning in Paris last year, when the tournament was moved from May-June to early autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Federer is in the field for his first Grand Slam since the 2020 Australian Open. He’s since had at least two right knee surgeries and turned 39 years old.

Though Federer won the French Open in 2009, and reached the semifinals in his only appearance in the last five years in 2019, expectations are tempered given he’s played three total matches in the last 15 months.

Nadal’s biggest threats should be top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Nadal at the Australian Open, pushed the Spaniard to three sets in a clay-court final in Barcelona last month and won the Monte Carlo Masters before that.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

The French Open women’s singles draw produced the greatest variety of recent champions of the four Grand Slams — seven different players the last seven years. That includes Serena Williams, a three-time champ whose last title in Paris came in 2015.

Williams bids for the 12th time since returning from life-threatening 2017 childbirth to tie Margaret Court‘s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles. However, most of Court’s wins came before the Open Era and some at the Australian Open before the world’s top players participated.

Williams is not among the favorites. She hasn’t reached the quarterfinals in three French Opens as a mom, her longest drought for any major in 21 years. She’s failed to reach a final of her last four majors overall for the first time since 2007-08.

Instead, the last two champions, Australian Ash Barty and Poland’s Iga Swiatek, are at the top of the list. They each won clay-court lead-up events.

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka withdrew after her first-round win, citing mental health. World No. 3 Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open winner, is out of Roland Garros due to a left calf tear.

Also note: Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old American, showed steady progress over the last year and is the youngest woman to be seeded at a Slam since 2006 (Nicole Vaidisova).

2021 French Open Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Network Round Sunday, May 30 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 12-3 p.m. Peacock | LINK Monday, May 31 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC First Round Tuesday, June 1 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round Wednesday, June 2 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Thursday, June 3 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Friday, June 4 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round Saturday, June 5 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round 12-2 p.m. NBC 2-6 p.m. Peacock | LINK Sunday, June 6 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 12-2 p.m. NBC 2-6 p.m. Peacock | LINK Monday, June 7 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 3-6 p.m. Peacock | LINK Tuesday, June 8 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals Wednesday, June 9 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals Thursday, June 10 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC, NBCSN Friday, June 11 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC, NBCSN Saturday, June 12 9 a.m. NBC Women’s Final 12-2 p.m. Peacock | LINK Men’s Doubles Final Sunday, June 13 9 a.m. NBC Men’s Final 12-3 p.m. Peacock | LINK Women’s Doubles Final