Which U.S. athletes are qualified for the Tokyo Olympics?

While we wait and see if Simone Biles, Noah Lyles and Katie Ledecky qualify for Team USA at their Olympic Trials, many other athletes have clinched their spots at the Tokyo Games.

In all, 162 athletes have so far qualified for the U.S. Olympic team, which should be more than 500 total athletes come the July 23 Opening Ceremony.

Many of the qualified athletes needed to be re-confirmed by the their national governing body and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee following the Olympic postponement to 2021. But there are no signs that any of their spots are in jeopardy.

That in mind, U.S. athletes qualified so far:

Archery (2)

Casey Kaufhold

Brady Ellison

Beach Volleyball (4)

Alix Klineman

April Ross

Kelly Claes

Sarah Sponcil

Boxing (6)

Rashida Ellis

Ginny Fuchs

Naomi Graham

Oshae Jones

Delante Johnson

Richard Torrez Jr.

Canoe-Kayak (2)

Nevin Harrison

Evy Leibfarth

Cycling (4)

Haley Batten

Kate Courtney

Chloé Dygert

Hannah Roberts

Equestrian (3)

Liz Halliday-Sharp

Phillip Dutton

Boyd Martin

Fencing (24)

Jackie Dubrovich

Kat Holmes

Courtney Hurley

Kelley Hurley

Lee Kiefer

Sabrina Massialas

Nicole Ross

Francesca Russo

Eliza Stone

Anna van Brummen

Dagmara Wozniak

Mariel Zagunis

Eli Dershwitz

Alen Hadzic

Daryl Homer

Jake Hoyle

Race Imboden

Nick Itkin

Andrew Mackiewicz

Alexander Massialas

Curtis McDowald

Gerek Meinhardt

Yeisser Ramirez

Khalil Thompson

Gymnastics (1)

Jade Carey

Karate (1)

Sakura Kokumai

Modern Pentathlon (2)

Samantha Achterberg

Amro Elgeziry

Rowing (5)

Kara Kohler

Molly Reckford

Michelle Sechser

Gevvie Stone

Kristina Wagner

Sailing (13)

Nikki Barnes

Lara Dallman-Weiss

Farrah Hall

Paige Railey

Stephanie Roble

Maggie Shea

Anna Weis

Charlie Buckingham

Riley Gibbs

Dave Hughes

Stu McNay

Luke Muller

Pedro Pascual

Shooting (19)

Madelynn Bernau

Kayle Browning

Amber English

Alexis Lagan

Sagen Maddalena

Austen Smith

Mary Tucker

Sandra Uptagrafft

Ali Weisz

Brian Burrows

James Hall

Vincent Hancock

Phillip Jungman

Lucas Kozeniesky

Derrick Mein

Nick Mowrer

Keith Sanderson

Will Shaner

Patrick Sunderman

Skateboarding (6)

Jordyn Barratt

Bryce Wettstein

Brighton Zeuner

Cory Juneau

Heimana Reynolds

Zion Wright

Softball (15)

Monica Abbott

Ali Aguilar

Valerie Arioto

Ally Carda

Amanda Chidester

Rachel Garcia

Haylie McCleney

Michelle Moultrie

Dejah Mulipola

Aubree Munro

Bubba Nickles

Cat Osterman

Janie Reed

Delaney Spaulding

Kelsey Stewart

Sport Climbing (4)

Kyra Condie

Brooke Raboutou

Nathaniel Coleman

Colin Duffy

Surfing (4)

Caroline Marks

Carissa Moore

Kolohe Andino

John John Florence

Swimming (3)

Haley Anderson

Ashley Twichell

Jordan Wilimovsky

Table Tennis (6)

Juan Liu

Huijing Wang

Lily Zhang

Kanak Jha

Nikhil Kumar

Xin Zhou

Taekwondo (2)

Paige McPherson

Anastasija Zolotic

Tennis (4)

Jennifer Brady

Sofia Kenin

Serena Williams

Taylor Fritz

John Isner (said he will not compete)

Reilly Opelka (said he will not compete)

Track and Field (6)

Sally Kipyego

Molly Seidel

Aliphine Tuliamuk

Abdi Abdirahman

Jacob Riley

Galen Rupp

Triathlon (3)

Taylor Knibb

Summer Rappaport

Morgan Pearson

Weightlifting (8)

Jourdan Delacruz

Kate Nye

Sarah Robles

Mattie Rogers

C.J. Cummings

Wes Kitts

Harrison Maurus

Caine Wilkes

Wrestling (15)

Adeline Gray

Sarah Hildebrandt

Helen Maroulis

Tamyra Mensah-Stock

Kayla Miracle

Jacarra Winchester

Kyle Dake

Thomas Gilman

Ildar Hafizov

G’Angelo Hancock

Alejandro Sancho

Kyle Snyder

John Stefanowicz

Gable Steveson

David Taylor

