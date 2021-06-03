2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships results

Results from the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas …
Men (after one of two days)
All-Around
Brody Malone — 86.25
Brandon Briones — 83.6
Yul Moldauer — 83.6
Shane Wiskus — 83.35
Akash Modi — 82.95
Allan Bower — 82.6
Sam Mikulak — 82.45
Floor Exercise
Eddie Penev — 14.75
Gage Dyer — 14.55
Yul Moldauer 14.5
High Bar
Sam Mikulak — 14.75
Brody Malone — 14.45
Brandon Briones — 13.85
Shane Wiskus — 13.85
Parallel Bars
Colt Walker — 14.55
Shane Wiskus — 14.55
Brody Malone — 14.4
Pommel Horse
Stephen Nedoroscik — 15.1
Alec Yoder — 15
Allan Bower — 14.25
Still Rings
Alex Diab — 14.95
Brody Malone — 14.6
Yul Moldauer — 14.5
Vault
Brody Malone — 14.7
Gage Dyer — 14.7
Eddie Penev — 14.45
Kiwan Watts — 14.45
