2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships results

Results from the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas …

Men (after one of two days)

All-Around

Brody Malone — 86.25

Brandon Briones — 83.6

Yul Moldauer — 83.6

Shane Wiskus — 83.35

Akash Modi — 82.95

Allan Bower — 82.6

Sam Mikulak — 82.45

Floor Exercise

Eddie Penev — 14.75

Gage Dyer — 14.55

Yul Moldauer 14.5

High Bar

Sam Mikulak — 14.75

Brody Malone — 14.45

Brandon Briones — 13.85

Shane Wiskus — 13.85

Parallel Bars

Colt Walker — 14.55

Shane Wiskus — 14.55

Brody Malone — 14.4

Pommel Horse

Stephen Nedoroscik — 15.1

Alec Yoder — 15

Allan Bower — 14.25

Still Rings

Alex Diab — 14.95

Brody Malone — 14.6

Yul Moldauer — 14.5

Vault

Brody Malone — 14.7

Gage Dyer — 14.7

Eddie Penev — 14.45

Kiwan Watts — 14.45

