2021 French Open women’s singles draw, results

Defending champion Iga Swiatek is the French Open favorite after the world’s top three players are all out of the draw before the third round, none having lost a completed match.

Ash Barty, the top seed and 2019 champion, retired during her second-round match with a hip injury.

No. 2 seed Naomi Osaka, who has never made it past the third round in Paris, withdrew after her first-round win, citing mental health struggles.

Simona Halep, the world No. 3, withdrew before the tournament with a calf tear.

Roger Federer's third-round match on Saturday against German Dominik Koepfer streams live on Peacock at 3 p.m. ET.

Swiatek won the title last autumn as the world’s 54th-ranked player in the best combination of unheralded Grand Slam dominance in more than 40 years. Swiatek is seeded eighth.

Serena Williams, a three-time French Open champion (last in 2015), is in the opposite half of the draw from Swiatek. She hasn’t reached the quarterfinals in Paris since returning from childbirth, but is the only top-15 player left in the bottom half of the draw.

That’s because the top seed in Williams’ quarter, No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka, lost in the third round.

No. 24 seed Coco Gauff, at 17 the youngest woman to be seeded at a Slam since 2006, faces countrywoman Jennifer Brady, the 13th seed, in the third round.

