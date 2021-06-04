LeBron James answers Olympics question by promoting ‘Space Jam’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James promoted his upcoming movie when asked if he will play at the Tokyo Olympics after his Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.

“I think I’m going to play for the Toon Squad this summer instead of the Olympics,” James, referencing “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” said with a straight face before later smiling in his answer late Thursday night after a season-ending defeat to the Phoenix Suns. “I think that’s what my focus [is] on, trying to beat the Monstars, or the Goon Squad we call them now. So, didn’t have much success versus the Suns, so now I am gearing my attention to the Goon Squad here in July, mid-July.”

To be clear, the movie is due out in theaters in July, so filming has long since finished.

James, who at 36 is older than any previous U.S. Olympic men’s basketball player, said getting his injured ankle back to 100 percent is “the most important thing” for him this summer.

“I’ve got like three months to recalibrate,” he said in a perhaps more telling comment about his Tokyo prospects. The Olympics open in the middle of that time frame.

“I’m going to let the ankle rest for about a month,” James said later, “and then gear up with Lola, Taz, Granny, Bugs and the rest of the crew.”

James played at the Olympics in 2004, 2008 and 2012 before skipping the 2016 Rio Games to rest after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA title.

He has been asked about the Tokyo Olympics several times since then but never committed, though having the respected Gregg Popovich as the new U.S. head coach made it appealing.

