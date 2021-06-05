Coco Gauff into French Open fourth round, close to clinching Olympic spot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coco Gauff is into the French Open fourth round and very close to an Olympic spot as well.

Gauff, the 17-year-old, No. 24 seed, was up 6-1 on 13th seed Jennifer Brady when a tearful Brady retired due to a foot injury on Saturday.

Gauff, after playing 19 minutes, gets No. 25 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on Monday for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The winner of the match gets American Sloane Stephens or Czech Barbora Krejčíková, both unseeded, for a spot in the semifinals.

Gauff will clinch the fourth and final U.S. Olympic women’s singles spot if Stephens does not win the French Open.

Sofia Kenin, Serena Williams and Brady previously clinched Olympic places. Of those three, only Williams has yet to commit to the Tokyo Games.

