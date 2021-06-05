Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

American Jake Gibb is set to become the oldest Olympic beach volleyball in history.

Gibb, 45, and Taylor Crabb, 29, qualified for the Tokyo Games on Friday after fellow Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena were eliminated in pool play of the last Olympic qualifying tournament in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Dalhausser and Lucena, both 41, grabbed the second and final U.S. men’s Olympic spot on Saturday after Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb lost in the round of 16 in the Ostrava tournament. Bourne and Crabb needed to win the event to supplant Dalhausser and Lucena.

The U.S. Olympic beach volleyball team is complete after April Ross and Alix Klineman and Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil previously qualified.

LIST: U.S. Olympic team roster across all sports

Dalhausser and Todd Rogers were the last U.S. men’s team to earn an Olympic medal, gold at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The U.S. men are not medal favorites in Tokyo. The world’s top teams are Anders Mol and Christian Sørum of Norway, Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy of Russia, Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan of Qatar and two pairs from Brazil.

Gibb smashes the age record in beach volleyball, which debuted at the Olympics in 1996. Angolan Emanuel Fernandes previously held it, competing at age 41 in 2008, according to Olympedia.org.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk