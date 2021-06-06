2021 French Open TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The French Open returns to its spring spot on the calendar with daily live coverage among NBC Sports, Peacock and Tennis Channel.

Once again, Rafael Nadal is the leading storyline, going for his 14th Coupe des Mousquetaires at Roland Garros and to break the record for most men’s Grand Slam singles titles.

He tied Roger Federer at 20 by winning in Paris last year, when the tournament was moved from May-June to early autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Federer was in the field for his first Grand Slam since the 2020 Australian Open but withdrew after a third-round win as he focuses on Wimbledon prep at age 39.

Nadal’s biggest threats are top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Nadal at the Australian Open, pushed the Spaniard to three sets in a clay-court final in Barcelona last month and won the Monte Carlo Masters before that.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

The French Open women’s singles draw produced the greatest variety of recent champions of the four Grand Slams — seven different players the last seven years. That includes Serena Williams, a three-time champ whose last title in Paris came in 2015.

Williams lost in the fourth round to No. 21 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Williams remains on 23 career Grand Slam singles titles, an Open Era record and one shy of Margaret Court‘s all-time mark. However, most of Court’s wins came before the Open Era and some at the Australian Open before the world’s top players participated.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek has been the overwhelming favorite since the world’s top four women all bowed out before the fourth round — No. 1 Ash Barty (injury), No. 2 Naomi Osaka (mental health), No. 3 Simona Halep (injury before the tournament) and No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka (third-round loss).

Also note: Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old American, showed steady progress over the last year and is the youngest woman to be seeded at a Slam since 2006 (Nicole Vaidisova). She’s into the fourth round.

2021 French Open Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Network Round Sunday, May 30 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 12-3 p.m. Peacock | STREAM Monday, May 31 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | STREAM LINK First Round Tuesday, June 1 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round Wednesday, June 2 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Thursday, June 3 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Friday, June 4 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round Saturday, June 5 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round 12-2 p.m. NBC | STREAM LINK 2-6 p.m. Peacock | STREAM Sunday, June 6 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 12-2 p.m. NBC | STREAM LINK 2-6 p.m. Peacock | STREAM Monday, June 7 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 3-6 p.m. Peacock | STREAM Tuesday, June 8 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals Wednesday, June 9 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals Thursday, June 10 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC, NBCSN | STREAM Friday, June 11 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC, NBCSN | STREAM Saturday, June 12 9 a.m. NBC | STREAM LINK Women’s Final 12-2 p.m. Peacock | STREAM Men’s Doubles Final Sunday, June 13 9 a.m. NBC | STREAM LINK Men’s Final 12-3 p.m. Peacock | STREAM Women’s Doubles Final