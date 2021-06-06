Laurie Hernandez withdraws from gymnastics nationals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Laurie Hernandez withdrew from the U.S. Gymnastics Championships after hyperextending her left knee in balance beam warm-ups on Friday, according to USA Gymnastics.

Hernandez is not on the start list for the second night of competition Sunday.

“Due to Laurie’s recent knee injury, she and the medical team made the decision to withdraw from the competition,” according to USA Gymnastics.

Hernandez, a Rio Olympic team champion coming back this year after four and a half years away from competition, heavily wrapped her knee and took part in one event, beam, on Friday night.

GYMNASTICS NATIONALS: Broadcast Schedule | Results

She scratched the rest of the session and posted later Friday night that she was “still keeping an open mind” about the second night of competition on Sunday.

‘Just a lil ouchie,” was posted on Hernandez’s social media. “Not the way i thought this would go, but thank you for all the love and support.”

Hernandez can petition for a spot in the U.S. Olympic Trials in three weeks.

Hernandez hasn’t competed in an all-around in three meets since returning to competition in February after taking a break after the Rio Olympics. Hernandez earned balance beam silver in Rio, in addition to her team gold.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

TW for an uncomfy fall* but yeah. just a lil ouchie pic.twitter.com/PLL22mt89c — Laurie Hernandez (@LaurieHernandez) June 5, 2021