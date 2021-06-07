Coco Gauff reaches French Open quarterfinals, Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coco Gauff clinched the fourth and final U.S. Olympic women’s singles spot and, should she want to go to Tokyo, is set to become the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000.

Gauff, 17, qualified after countrywoman Sloane Stephens lost in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday.

Later Monday, Gauff won her own French Open fourth-round match — 6-3, 6-1 over Tunisian Ons Jabeur — to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Gauff, who at Roland Garros became the youngest Grand Slam singles seed since Czech Nicole Vaidisova in 2006, is now the youngest Grand Slam quarterfinalist since Vaidisova in 2006.

“This has been the most consistent tennis I have played at this level,” said Gauff, who broke out at age 15 by reaching the Wimbledon fourth round in 2019, then made the 2020 Australian Open fourth round, beating Naomi Osaka. “Hopefully I can keep that going.”

Gauff was far behind in Olympic qualifying when the Tokyo Games were postponed in March 2020, but she’s been consistently strong this year, especially in the clay season. Gauff overtook Madison Keys, Alison Riske and Jessica Pegula in recent weeks to claim the fourth Olympic spot.

Sofia Kenin, Serena Williams and Jennifer Brady previously clinched the first three U.S. spots. Kenin and Brady confirmed this spring that they plan to play in Tokyo. Williams said last month that she hadn’t decided whether she will play.

If Williams declines, either Pegula or Riske will be next in line, depending on how far Riske goes in a grass-court tournament this week.

The U.S. Tennis Association can add up to two more women who can play doubles and mixed doubles in Rio.

The U.S.’ highest-ranked doubles players are Nicole Melichar (ninth in the world) and Bethanie Mattek-Sands (No. 16). Venus Williams, the most decorated Olympic tennis player in history with five medals and four golds, could also be a candidate.

Gauff is set to become the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000, when Mario Ancic competed at 16 and Jelena Dokic at 17. She would be the second-youngest U.S. Olympic tennis player ever after 16-year-old Jennfier Capriati, who took gold at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Gauff said in May she’s pleased with the progress made since her breakout Wimbledon run nearly two years ago. Before that tournament, she was the 37th-highest-ranked American just starting on a senior-level career.

“During that time people were saying, it’s a fluke, it will never happen again,” Gauff said in May. “I think I’ve proved all those people wrong. I’m going to continue to prove them wrong.”

