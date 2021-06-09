Aliya Mustafina, Olympic champion gymnast from Russia, retires

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Russian Aliya Mustafina, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic uneven bars champion, was confirmed to have retired from gymnastics at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Mustafina, 26, last competed in early 2019. She was named a Russian junior team coach last February, though a retirement wasn’t reported at the time. On Tuesday, an announcer confirmed it at a ceremony at a domestic meet in Russia leading up to the Tokyo Games.

Mustafina is the last non-American woman to win an Olympic or world championships all-around, back in 2010 in her first year as a senior gymnast. A series of injuries followed, including surgeries on both knees and her left ankle.

She earned all-around bronze at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics among seven total medals. She had daughter Alisa in 2017, then finished fifth on bars at her final worlds 16 months later.

Russia took team silver behind the U.S. at the last two world championships in 2018 and 2019.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk