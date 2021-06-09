Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez and world champion Morgan Hurd will not compete at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials in two weeks.
USA Gymnastics on Wednesday updated its national championships recap from early Monday morning to reflect that “no additional names will be added” to the Olympic Trials field of 18 following a concluded petition process.
The original 18 were named after nationals on Sunday night — the top 17 in the all-around standings plus Riley McCusker, who finished second on uneven bars.
Hernandez, who earned team gold and balance beam silver in Rio, withdrew from nationals after performing on one event after hyperextending her left knee in balance beam warm-ups on Friday. She returned to competition this year after a four-and-a-half-year break following Rio.
“Definitely heartbroken that this week didn’t quite go the way I’d planned,” was posted on Hernandez’s social media on Sunday.
Hurd, the 2017 World all-around champion in Simone Biles‘ year off, competed in two of the four events on both days of nationals. She finished 23rd on floor and 26th on beam after undergoing her fifth and sixth career right elbow surgeries in March.
“The future is an unwritten place. cannot express my gratitude enough to everyone for the constant love and support,” Hurd posted on social media on Monday. “i wouldn’t be where i am or accomplish what i have without it. congrats to all the girls who made olympic trials, can’t wait to watch you kill it!”
Chellsie Memmel, the 2005 World all-around champion and 2008 Olympic silver medalist who competed this year for the first time in nine years, is also not in the Olympic Trials field:
- Simone Biles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Arizona Sunrays
- Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
- Amari Drayton, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Kara Eaker, Grain Valley, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
- Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
- Shilese Jones, Westerville, Ohio/Future Gymnastics Academy
- Emily Lee, Los Gatos, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School
- Sunisa Lee, St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center
- Emma Malabuyo, Flower Mound, Texas/Texas Dreams
- Grace McCallum, Isanti, Minn./Twin City Twisters
- Riley McCusker, Brielle, N.J./Arizona Sunrays
- Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas, World Champions Centre
- Ava Siegfeldt, Williamsburg, Va./World Class Gymnastics
- MyKayla Skinner, Gilbert, Ariz./Desert Lights Gymnastics
- Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express
