Nyjah Huston was denied a fourth consecutive world street skateboarding title on Sunday. But next month, he can become the first skateboarder to win an Olympic gold medal.

Huston, who took silver behind Japan’s Yuto Horigome at worlds in Rome, leads the first U.S. Olympic skateboarding team, which was finalized after the street worlds finished Sunday.

Huston, a 26-year-old with four million Instagram followers, is joined on the U.S. Olympic team in street by Jagger Eaton and Jake Ilardi, according to World Skate. Eaton jumped onto the team by placing fourth at worlds, displacing Jamie Foy.

Mariah Duran leads the women’s street team, joined by Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith.

Duran was the top American woman at worlds in seventh.

The U.S. Olympic team in the other skateboarding discipline, park, was finalized last month: world champion Heimana Reynolds, Cory Juneau and Zion Wright for the men and Bryce Wettstein, Brighton Zeuner and Jordyn Barratt for the women.

Men’s street is the first skateboarding event on the Olympic schedule on July 25, the second day of medal competition of the Games.

