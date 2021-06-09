U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Olympic swimming team for the Tokyo Games will be determined at the Olympic Trials in Omaha over eight days, live on NBC Sports.

The top two finishers per individual event, plus likely the top six in the 100m and 200m freestyles for relays, are in line to make up the roster.

Headliners: Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky, who could make the Olympic team in five and six events, respectively, when including relays. One woman has won more than four gold medals at a singe Olympics — East German swimmer Kristin Otto in 1988 (six). No American woman won five golds at a single Games.

Caeleb Dressel, after earning eight medals and six golds at the 2019 World Championships, could make the Olympic team in seven events, one shy of Michael Phelps‘ magical eight at the 2008 Beijing Games. Phelps of course retired after Rio.

Then there’s Ryan Lochte, a 36-year-old bidding to become the oldest U.S. Olympic male swimmer in history. Lochte is an underdog in his primary event, the 200m individual medley, where he holds the world record.

Other individual Rio Olympic gold medalists in the Trials field: Lilly King (100m breaststroke), Ryan Murphy (100m and 200m backstrokes) and Anthony Ervin (50m freestyle).

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Wave II Broadcast Schedule

*Delayed broadcast