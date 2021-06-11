2021 French Open men’s singles draw, results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Novak Djokovic ousted Rafael Nadal. Now he can make more history

Djokovic gets Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final, looking to become the first man in the Open Era to win all four majors twice. He can also get to 19 career Grand Slam singles titles, one shy of the record shared by Nadal and Roger Federer.

Nadal, seeded third, was going for a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown, and a 21st major title overall to overtake his longtime Swiss rival. But Djokovic took him out in four sets in the semifinals.

The Greek Tsitsipas is a formidable opponent. He beat Nadal at the Australian Open, pushed the Spaniard to three sets in a clay-court final in Barcelona last month and won the Monte Carlo Masters before that.

Federer, seeded eighth, withdrew after a third-round win to focus on Wimbledon prep. The 39-year-old was pleased to double his match count over the last 16 months following a break for two knee surgeries.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic were in the same half of a Grand Slam draw for the first time.

No. 4 Dominic Thiem, the 2018 and 2019 French Open runner-up, was upset in the first round.

