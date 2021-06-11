Novak Djokovic ousts Rafael Nadal in French Open epic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Novak Djokovic ousted Rafael Nadal in a French Open semifinal epic, ending Nadal’s bid for a 14th Roland Garros title and record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Djokovic, after beating Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2, gets gets fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final, live at 9 a.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Djokovic is going for a 19th Grand Slam singles title, which would move him one behind the men’s all-time record shared by Nadal and Roger Federer.

Djokovic can also become the third man to win all of the four Grand Slams twice after Roy Emerson and Rod Laver, and the only man to do it twice in the Open Era.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

Tsitsipas beat No. 6 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 in Friday’s early semifinal to reach his first Grand Slam final. Tsitsipas, at 22 the youngest men’s Grand Slam finalist since 2010, is the first Greek in a Grand Slam singles final.

Speaking before the Nadal-Djokovic semifinal finished, Tsitsipas looked ahead to facing a fifth seeded opponent over these two weeks.

“Both of them, it will have to be physical. Both of them, attention to detail, full concentration,” he said. “There isn’t much difference between those two.”

The French Open women’s final between Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the Nos. 32 and 33 players in the world, is Saturday at 9 a.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

