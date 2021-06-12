U.S. Olympic Diving Trials TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An unprecedented five years after they were last held, the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials air live on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and Peacock.

All seven finals, plus semifinals of the individual events, air live from Indianapolis, where the Trials return for the seventh time since 1984.

Competition began last Sunday with preliminary action. Individual semifinals were June 8-9, with finals June 10-13.

The U.S. qualified the maximum two divers in each individual event – men’s and women’s springboard and platform – plus a synchro team in men’s and women’s springboard and women’s platform for Tokyo. Men’s platform, in which the U.S. medaled at the past two Olympics, will not be held at Trials.

The field includes eight Olympians and 10 divers who have medaled at world championships, highlighted by individual Olympic and world champions David Boudia and Laura Wilkinson. Read a full preview of the competition here.

Both seeking a spot on their fourth Olympic team, Boudia, 32, is competing on the 3-meter springboard at Trials for the first time after winning four Olympic medals on the 10-meter platform, while Wilkinson, 43, is making a comeback after last competing internationally in 2008. The mother of four was the last U.S. woman to win an Olympic gold medal and individual medal in diving when she did so in 2000 on the platform.

Also hoping for a return to the Olympic stage are Amy Cozad Magaña, Jessica Parratto and Katrina Young in women’s platform, Michael Hixon and Steele Johnson in men’s springboard (after Johnson won silver with Boudia on the platform in 2016) and Kassidy Cook in women’s springboard.

They will face stiff competition from the likes of 2021 World Cup medalist Sarah Bacon (women’s springboard), 2019 world championship medalists Delaney Schnell and Murphy Bromberg (women’s platform), and national champions Andrew Capobianco, Briadam Herrera and Jordan Windle (men’s springboard).

2018 World Cup medalist David Dinsmore and 2019 U.S. champion Brandon Loschiavo are favorites in the only event without a returning Olympian entered, men’s platform.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials Broadcast Schedule