Fred Kerley, the U.S. champion and world bronze medalist in the 400m, will instead concentrate on the 100m and 200m at the Olympic Trials that start Friday, according to his social media.

Kerley is listed as “scratched” from the 400m for the Trials, indicating he does not plan to race the event.

Kerley, 26, turned heads in April by clocking personal bests at 100m (9.91 seconds) and 200m (20.24).

On May 19, he ran the 100m and 200m at a meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, after which he said his plan was to race the 400m at Trials.

On May 28, Kerley finished third in a 400m in a Diamond League meet in Doha won by countryman Michael Norman, the world’s fastest 400m sprinter in this Olympic cycle. Colombian Anthony Zambrano, the world silver medalist was second.

Kerley ranks fourth in the world this year at 100m, 23rd in the 200m and eighth in the 400m.

