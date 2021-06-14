U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results

Results from the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials for the Tokyo Games in Omaha. The top two per individual event (and up to top six in 100m and 200m freestyles for relays) are in line to make the Olympic team, should enough swimmers make it in multiple events to keep the roster at or below 26 swimmers per gender …

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

1. Chase Kalisz — 4:09.09

2. Jay Litherland — 4:10.33

3. Carson Foster — 4:10.86

4. Bobby Finke — 4:11.44

5. Jake Foster — 4:13.74

6. David Johnston — 4:16.81

7. Michael Daly — 4:19.05

8. Sam Stewart — 4:22.83

Men’s 400m Freestyle

1. Kieran Smith — 3:44.86

2. Jake Mitchell — 3:48.17

3. Ross Dant — 3:48.30

4. Chris Wieser — 3:48.42

5. Brooks Fail — 3:48.47

6. Trey Freeman — 3:49.07

7. Mitch D’Arrigo — 3:50.87

8. Andrew Abruzzo — 3:51.45

11. Zane Grothe — 3:50.80

Only Smith hit the Olympic qualifying standard time of 3:46.78. If nobody from the top 10 hits it in any meet or time trial by June 27, then Grothe is in line to get the spot because he is the only other swimmer to hit the standard during the international qualifying period since March 1, 2019.

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

1. Emma Weyant — 4:33.81

2. Hali Flickinger — 4:33.96

3. Melanie Margalis — 4:34.08

4. Leah Smith — 4:34.55

5. Ally McHugh — 4:36.81

6. Brooke Forde — 4:38.69

7. Evie Pfeifer — 4:40.23

8. Justina Kozan — 4:42.72

Women’s 100m Butterfly

1. Torri Huske — 55.66

2. Claire Curzan — 56.43

3. Kate Douglass — 56.56

4. Kelsi Dahlia — 56.80

5. Katie McLaughlin — 57.72

6. Kelly Pash — 58.27

7. Olivia Bray — 58.36

8. Aly Tetzloff — 58.57

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

1. Michael Andrew — 58.73

2. Andrew Wilson — 58.74

3. Nic Fink — 58.80

4. Kevin Cordes — 59.79

5. Josh Matheny — 1:00.22

6. Will Licon — 1:00.39

7. Max McHugh — 1:00.56

7. Ben Cono — 1:00.56

Women’s 400m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 4:01.27

2. Paige Madden — 4:04.86

3. Leah Smith — 4:06.27

4. Haley Anderson — 4:07.42

5. Emma Nordin — 4:08.49

6. Sierra Schmidt — 4:09.11

7. Kaersten Meitz — 4:09.19

8. Cavan Gormsen — 4:09.85

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk