Evan Jager, the 2016 Olympic 3000m steeplechase silver medalist, said he will not race at the U.S. Olympic Trials that start Friday after a series of injuries since the last time he completed a steeplechase in 2018.

Jager, who in Rio had the best U.S. result in an Olympic steeple since 1952, said a recent MRI revealed 16 centimeters of tearing in one of his leg’s muscles.

Also, Molly Huddle, a two-time Olympian and 28-time U.S. champion between track and road races, scratched from her only event at Trials, the 10,000m. Huddle is the American record holder in the event and won the last five national titles while also transitioning to the marathon.

Huddle, who dropped out during the Olympic Marathon Trials on Feb. 29, 2020, told LetsRun.com on May 29 that she was dealing with hip and hamstring pain.

Shannon Rowbury, who made the last three U.S. Olympic teams in the 1500m, did not enter the Olympic Trials after recently being diagnosed with a stress fracture that she did not specify. She said she can’t run at all before July but hopes to return to running in the fall.

